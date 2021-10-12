This inexpensive heart drug can help treat severe COVID-19

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers found metoprolol, a drug widely used to treat heart disease, is beneficial when administered to COVID-19 patients.

The study is from Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares. One author is Dr. Borja Ibáñez.

The most severe form of COVID-19 is severe respiratory failure, which requires intubation and is associated with a high mortality rate.

Pulmonary infection with the SARS-CoV2 virus can progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), in which inflammation and neutrophil hyperactivation play a central role.

There is currently a lack of therapies for ARDS associated with COVID-19.

In a previous study, the team discovered that metoprolol, a well-established beta-blocker, has a highly selective effect on hyperactivated neutrophils during situations of acute stress such as a heart attack.

Given the central role played by neutrophils in ARDS, the team postulated that metoprolol might be an effective treatment for patients with severe COVID-19.

The team assigned 20 intubated COVID-19 patients to receive intravenous metoprolol (15 mg per day over 3 days) or to a control group that did not receive metoprolol.

They found that the metroprolol treatment strongly reduced neutrophil infiltration of the lungs and improved oxygenation.

There was a clear trend among the metoprolol-treated patients to require fewer days on mechanical ventilation and therefore a shorter stay in the ICU.

The team says that metoprolol treatment in this clinical setting is safe, is linked to a very strong reduction in lung infiltration, and appears to lead to very rapid improvements in patient oxygenation.

The researchers, therefore, propose intravenous metoprolol as a promising intervention that could improve the prognosis of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

They also emphasize that metoprolol is a safe and cheap drug (daily treatment cost below €2) that is readily available.

