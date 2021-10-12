San Antonio-based Weathered Souls Brewing Company to open second location in Charlotte
In 2013, Sacramento native Marcus Baskerville moved to San Antonio for the same reason that so many people move to Charlotte — a job in banking. In 2022, he will move even further east to the Queen City for another reason — to open the second location of his Weathered Souls Brewing Company. The South End location — next door to Red Clay Ciderworks on Clanton Road — is targeting a late spring 2022 opening date.www.charlotteobserver.com
