A man in Shreveport, Louisiana, didn’t win last night’s Powerball jackpot — but he may have won the internet with his dreams of how he’d spend his winnings. The man, identified only as “James,” was being interviewed by Kori Johnson of KSLA TV, a CBS affiliate in Shreveport, when he frankly admitted what he’d do if he won the nearly $700 million prize.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO