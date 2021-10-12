Shower possible Tuesday as unseasonably warm weather continues Shower possible Tuesday as unseasonably warm weather continues

PITTSBURGH — A bright start to the day now more clouds will build into the afternoon, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out after lunch. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

The warm stretch continues through Friday. Morning clouds will mix back to sunshine Wednesday; highs stay in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a better chance of showers by Friday and Saturday with cooler air arriving for the weekend. This change in the weather pattern will keep cooler air in place for the following week.

