Two-punch winter storm system will cause difficult travel conditions in the high country this week

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to be prepared as two storm systems bring widespread rain, snow and wind across Colorado this week. The first winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across Colorado’s Western Slope mountains tonight and tomorrow, with the majority of the snow forecast for the southwest mountains. Another system will bring additional precipitation over the northern and central mountains, and even colder temperatures Thursday and into Friday. The Front Range and easterly plains will experience strong gusting winds. High profile vehicles are urged to use extreme caution. Motorists should check COtrip.org for road conditions and weather forecasts before traveling.