Memphis, TN

Man found shot dead in car in North Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 9 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the New Chicago area of North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at Thomas and Royal Avenue at 3:20 a.m.

The man was found unresponsive inside an Audi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

