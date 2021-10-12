Man found shot dead in car in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the New Chicago area of North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at Thomas and Royal Avenue at 3:20 a.m.

The man was found unresponsive inside an Audi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

