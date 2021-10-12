Postgame Report: Grizzlies find their groove early in 127-92 victory over Pistons

Isaiah Stewart getting his second foul of the night 1:17 into this game was a pretty good indicator of how things were going to go in Memphis. Just like in Saturday’s scrimmage, the starters struggled in this game. I wouldn’t start waving the panic flag yet since Cade Cunningham hasn’t played, but I would keep my hand close to it. The starters are young so struggles are to be expected, but the bench is way better right now.

