Postgame Report: Grizzlies find their groove early in 127-92 victory over Pistons
The Memphis Grizzlies added another convincing win to their 2021 preseason resume with a 127-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant continued his scintillating preseason with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting to go with five assists in 26 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. added a preseason-high 20 points and eight rebounds, and De’Anthony Melton continued his strong preseason with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench.www.chatsports.com
