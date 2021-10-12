CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros accused of sign stealing

By woodsmeister
coveringthecorner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Sox - Astros postponed by weather. Weather-permitting, the series resumes today. Louis Sockalexis was believed to be the first acknowledged Native American to play in the major leagues. Cleveland Indians 2022 salary cap table, including breakdowns of salaries, bonuses, incentives, cap figures, dead money and more. Around the League.

www.coveringthecorner.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Sockalexis
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa goes viral for pointing at wrist after huge home run

Carlos Correa once again came up huge for the Houston Astros in October. He had the celebration to match. The Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night in Houston. The Red Sox led 3-1 after scoring three in the third. They carried that lead until Jose Altuve tied it with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. An inning later, Correa gave his Astros the lead in a huge moment.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Braves#White Sox#Giants#Native American#Cleveland Indians 2022
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Umpire Laz Diaz’s Missed Calls Played Far Too Prominent A Role In Red Sox’ Loss To Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — Laz Diaz made a strike call so bad on Tuesday night that he let Alex Cora come out and scream about it without ejecting the Boston manager. If only Cora and Boston knew what was to come later on in the evening. In the top of the ninth inning, with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros tied at 2-2, Nathan Eovaldi was looking to pitch out of his own jam and end his relief appearance with a curveball to pinch hitter Jason Castro. Eovaldi threw the perfect pitch, and he began his walk to...
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
CBS Boston

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. After using eight pitchers in Game 1, five pitchers in Game 2, and six pitchers in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff is a bit taxed. That’s what happens when you get 5.1 combined innings from your three starters. As such, Baker is calling upon Zack Greinke to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Fenway Park. And it feels like more of a Hail Mary than anything else. “Just as long as he can go,” Baker said when...
MLB
click orlando

Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

CHICAGO – The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark. “He can say what he wants to say,” Astros...
MLB
Fox News

Astros' Dusty Baker, players fire back at sign-stealing assertions

Houston Astros players and manager Dusty Baker brushed off suggestions Wednesday that the team may be cheating after Chicago White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera made the assertion. Tepera implied sign stealing occurred during recent matchups and that there was a clear difference between the first two games at Minute Maid Park and Game 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy