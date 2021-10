Fall produce to shop, cook and eat this season

With the cool, crisp weather of fall comes a whole new offering of delicious, fresh produce in peak season.

Kelly McCarthy - PHOTO: Fresh vegetables at the Union Square Greenmarket.

From leafy greens to root vegetables, fall produce is ideal raw or roasted, enjoyed as soups and stews or pureed and baked into the perfect quick bread.

However it's prepared, the first thing to understand is when each of these delicious fall offerings are in peak season.

Here's a full list of fruits and veggies that reach their peaks in late September to early December.

Apples (September, October, November)

Beets (September, October, November)

Bitter Greens: Chicories, Endive, Radicchio (September, October)

Bok Choy (September, November)

Broccoli (September, October, November)

Brussels Sprouts (September, October, November)

Cabbage (September, October, November, December)

Carrots (September, October, November)

Cauliflower (September, October, November)

Celery and Celery Root (September, October, November)

Chard (September, October, November)

Chili Peppers (September, October)

Collard Greens (September, October, November, December)

Corn (September, October, November)

Cranberries (December)

Eggplant (September, October, November)

Fennel (October, November)

Figs (September, October, November) Fresh Herbs: Basil, Chives, Cilantro, Oregano, Mint, Parsley, Rosemary, Sage, Sorrel, Tarragon, Thyme (September, October)

Grapes (September, October)

Green Beans (September, October)

Ground Cherries (September, October)

Kale (September, October, November)

Kohlrabi (September, October)

Leeks (September, October)

Lettuce (September, October)

Melons (September, October)

Mushrooms (September, October, November)

Mustard Greens (September, October, November)

Okra (September, October)

Onions (September, October, November)

Stone Fruit: Nectarines, Peaches, Plums (September)

Parsnips (October, November, December)

Pears (September, October)

Peas (September, October)

Peppers (September, October)

Potatoes (September, October)

Pumpkin (September, October)

Radishes (September)

Rutabaga (September, October, November)

Salsify (October, November, December)

Spinach (September, October, November)

Squash (September, October)

Sweet Potatoes (September)

Tomatoes (September, October)

Turnips (September, October, November)