SOL Field Hockey Wrap (10-11-21)

How do you describe what has happened on the field so far this year for the Scarsdale varsity field hockey team?. You can look at their record and see they are 10-0. You can see the scores and realize they have been dominant. You can see the smiles on their faces and see they are having fun. You can sense that, after all that happened last year during the pandemic, this veteran team that has played together for a long time appreciates every minute on the field. You can tell this has the makings of a special year for the Raiders, but to put all that into words the team has made it easy for everyone to understand. Simply, all it takes is one word, their word, they came up with it and they’re sticking by it.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO