CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Two charged in connection with St. Paul shooting

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Says the Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson, “Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. … Both Brown and Phillips remain hospitalized, according to charging documents.”

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Gun used in St. Paul shootout suspected of being purchased by straw buyer

Eric Rasmussen reports for KSTP-TV: “One of the handguns used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar earlier this month came from a suspected straw-purchaser, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday. In a criminal complaint, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say Jerome Fletcher Horton, Jr. bought nearly three dozen handguns from stores across the metro over the past three months. One of those handguns, a Mossberg 9 mm semiautomatic, was recovered shortly after a shooting at the Truck Bar in downtown St. Paul on Oct. 10 that killed a 27-year-old woman and left 15 others injured.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Mohamed Noor resentenced to five years in prison

Out next May. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor received a new sentence of 4 3/4 years on Thursday for his manslaughter conviction after the state’s high court overturned the more serious murder conviction for the 2017 shooting of an Australian woman who had called to report a possible crime. … Noor, who turned 36 Wednesday, was resentenced by Judge Kathryn Quaintance on second-degree manslaughter because the Minnesota Supreme Court set aside his third-degree murder conviction last month. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 1/2 years Noor was already serving on the murder count for shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Smith says she wil vote ‘no’ on Minneapolis public safety ballot measure

This from FOX 9: “Senator Tina Smith says she will vote against a proposed charter change on the November ballot that would remove and replace the Minneapolis Police Department. … ‘While there is much I agree with in the Amendment, one component poses an insurmountable problem – the requirement that the new Department of Public Safety report to both the Mayor and the City Council,’ Smith wrote. ‘My own experience working in City Hall tells me that this change will exacerbate what is a deeply flawed city governance structure, where accountability, authority and lines of responsibility between the Mayor and City Council are diffused and dysfunctional.’”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

The Twin Cities’ most important bicycle mapmaker is retiring

Kids today will likely never understand what a life-saver a great bike map can be. Maps are critical because, compared to navigating by car, bicycling offers special challenges. You never want to find yourself routed onto a busy highway with no shoulder, or — as I have done — following bike route signage directly onto an I-94 on-ramp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Lakeville, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
MinnPost

State offers new incentives to increase vaccinations among Minnesota kids

WCCO-TV reports: “Children who complete their vaccine series before the end of November will get a $200 Visa gift card and a shot at a $100,000 college scholarship, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday. The incentives are available to any Minnesotans between 12 and 17 years old who complete their vaccine series by Nov. 30. Only those who start and complete their series between Monday and that deadline will receive a gift card, while anyone 12-17 who has completed their vaccine series this year is eligible for the scholarship drawings. Teenagers need permission from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Former MPD officer Noor to be resentenced this week

KARE 11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will be back in a Hennepin County courtroom this week. Noor will be resentenced for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk after the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed his murder conviction last month. … A jury convicted Noor of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. … In mid-September, the Minnesota Supreme Court reviewed the case and threw out Noor’s conviction of third-degree murder.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Fire destroys homeless encampment in Duluth

Sounds like everyone is safe. The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth reports: “Fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a large homeless encampment underneath Interstate 35 in Duluth Monday night. … Smoke billowed from underneath the roadway near the Mesaba Avenue exit about 6 p.m. Firefighters removed several propane tanks, one of which had released propane, worsening the fire, according to a news release from the city of Duluth. Fire blazed through several area underneath the interstate. … Authorities did not find anyone in the area or anybody injured.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Brown
Person
Bob Shaw
MinnPost

Letters: In favor of Minneapolis ballot question three, one

On November 2nd, Minneapolis voters can take a big step towards making our city a more stable and affordable place to call home by voting in favor of rent stabilization, Question 3 on the ballot. By voting yes for rent stabilization, residents will say loudly and clearly that the era of massive rent increases has gone on for too long.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Family of Winston Smith calls for independent investigation into killing

The Star Tribune’s Maya Rao reports: “An attorney for the family of Winston Smith on Friday called for an independent investigation into his killing by a U.S. Marshals Service task force, pointing out that officers at the scene were never interviewed as part of the state’s investigation. The officers submitted only written statements giving their accounts of the June 3 shooting to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the attorney said, claiming the state’s investigation was flawed. Those statements helped provide the basis of Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan’s decision this month not to criminally charge the officers for Smith’s death. … Members of Smith’s family and activists said they remain unconvinced that the state has fully probed the matter.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Former Minneapolis police officer Noor could be eligible for supervised release by end of year

For the AP, Amy Forliti reports, “Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home are asking a judge to sentence him to 41 months on a manslaughter charge, the lightest penalty recommended under state sentencing guidelines, according to documents filed Thursday. … If [Mohamed] Noor receives the presumptive four years for manslaughter, he could be eligible for supervised release around the end of this year. If the judge agrees with the defense and sentences Noor to 41 months, his release could be imminent.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#University Of Wisconsin#Football#The Star Tribune#Mpr#The Pioneer Press
MinnPost

Six shot in Minneapolis in three separate incidents Thursday night

Busy night. KARE reports: “Thursday night in Minneapolis saw six people injured by gunfire at three different places in the city, according to police. … The shooting began just after 9 p.m. police said in a press release. Officers got multiple 911 calls about an incident in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue, a few blocks from Jordan Park in the Folwell neighborhood. … Another 911 call came into officers a few minutes before 9:30 p.m. When police arrived in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood they found another man had been shot. … About 20 minutes later, police said they got multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 800 block of East Franklin Avenue, less than a mile from the scene on 3rd Avenue.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

On child care and early ed, go bold

Imagine finding out, as a parent looking for child care in Minnesota, that it will cost you more to send your child to child care than it will to send them to college in our state. This is the reality that parents face. As child care providers with a combined 60-plus years of experience, we often get asked some hard questions and we’d like to answer them.
EDUCATION
MinnPost

In 1937, the People’s Lobby took over the Minnesota Senate chamber

More than 1,000 left-wing protesters gathered at the Minnesota Capitol on April 4, 1937, to support Gov. Elmer Benson as he tried to persuade the legislature to pass a $17 million aid package for the unemployed. About 200 of the protesters stayed overnight in the senate chamber after someone jimmied open the doors with a knife, and two organizers were later convicted of the gross misdemeanor of preventing senators from assembling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Average age of Minnesotans dying of COVID-19 declining

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Three COVID-19 deaths of people in their 30s were reported Wednesday in Minnesota, reflecting a decline in the average age of fatalities in the pandemic. … While more than 85% of all COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been seniors — including 15 reported Wednesday — the average age has been slowly decliing amid a pandemic wave that was fueled this summer by a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. … Before July 1, 88% of the reported COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota were seniors. Since that time, 73% have been seniors.”
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
MinnPost

Court documents show Kim Potter likely to claim shooting Daunte Wright was accident

Filings in Kim Potter case. KARE’s Jeremiah Jacobsen reports: “Court documents released to the public Thursday show defense attorneys are expected to argue that former officer Kim Potter’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright last spring was an accident. … Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 2021 shooting death following a traffic stop. … According to the criminal complaint, as officers attempted to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant, Wright re-entered his vehicle. In body camera footage, Potter can be heard shouting that she will use her Taser before shooting Wright once with her handgun.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

No criminal charges against officers who shot Winston Smith

Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “The undercover officers who fatally shot Winston ‘Boogie’ Smith Jr. atop an Uptown Minneapolis parking ramp last summer won’t face criminal charges because Smith drew a handgun on them and fired, the Crow Wing County attorney announced Monday. … Smith was shot June 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northstar Violent Offender Task Force, which was attempting to arrest him on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a gun. He was shot in an SUV with a date atop a parking ramp in the 1400 block of W. Lake Street across from Stella’s Fish Cafe, where he had just dined and posted to social media about the experience. … Several nights of public protest followed his shooting.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy