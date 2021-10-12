Two charged in connection with St. Paul shooting
Says the Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson, “Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. … Both Brown and Phillips remain hospitalized, according to charging documents.”www.minnpost.com
