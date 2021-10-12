Two charged in connection with St. Paul shooting

Busy night. KARE reports: “Thursday night in Minneapolis saw six people injured by gunfire at three different places in the city, according to police. … The shooting began just after 9 p.m. police said in a press release. Officers got multiple 911 calls about an incident in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue, a few blocks from Jordan Park in the Folwell neighborhood. … Another 911 call came into officers a few minutes before 9:30 p.m. When police arrived in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood they found another man had been shot. … About 20 minutes later, police said they got multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 800 block of East Franklin Avenue, less than a mile from the scene on 3rd Avenue.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO