Cragside Within

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Cragside is an immense National Trust site and considering it includes a 6 mile self drive route around the woodlands that gives us an idea of how big it really is. You might think it's a long way to the corner shop, but that's nothing compared to Cragside. We arrived armed with the Pentax K-3 (Sue) and K-3 II (Me) plus 18-135mm lenses. First off, let's have a look at some interior shots. This is the first house to be powered by hydro-electricity. It's in an ideal situation for this, very hilly with lots of rushing water power from the vigorous streams and rivers.