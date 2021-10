Seventeen people who traveled to Haiti for a Christian mission trip to build houses are being held hostage by one of the country's most notorious gangs, 400 Mawazo. The gang is asking for a $17 million ransom, or $1 million for each person in the group, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal and CNN. Sixteen of those who were kidnapped on Saturday are U.S. citizens, and one is Canadian.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO