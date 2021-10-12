Sketchy Report Claims Apple Working on Redesigned Apple TV With Thinner Design and 'Plexiglass' Top
Apple is working on a redesigned Apple TV box that will feature a flatter, thinner footprint, and a "plexiglass" top, according to a questionable report from iDropNews. The report, citing "sources," claims that an Apple TV with a thinner and flatter design is in the works, eliminating the "horribly outdated and bulky" design of the current generation Apple TV. According to the sketchy report, the Apple TV will feature a "plexiglass" top, a design feature that's expected to debut in an upcoming Mac mini. The redesign mentioned in the report is reminiscent of the design of the first-generation Apple TV.www.macrumors.com
