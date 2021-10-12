CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UK seeks to help listed firms raise more money on stock market

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain has launched a review into speeding up how listed companies can raise funds on stock markets, its latest move to keep London at the forefront of global financial centres after Brexit.

Britain’s markets raised 30 billion pounds ($41 billion) in new equity last year as companies sought to shore up their finances during the pandemic, but most businesses chose to raise funds through faster private placings with a small group of institutions, rather than using the stock market.

The review will look at how technology could ensure shareholders get information faster and reduce the period during which they exercise their rights.

“The opportunity exists to facilitate a quicker and more efficient process of raising capital for existing listed companies and more easily to involve retail investors,” said Mark Austin, a lawyer at Freshfields law firm who will chair the review for the finance ministry.

Britain has already completed a review of the primary listings market and regulators are expected to finalise rules making it easier for companies to float and help London compete better in tech listings with New York.

The primary listings review by former European Commissioner Jonathan Hill recommended the secondary capital market could be improved by re-establishing the 2008 Rights Issue Review group.

That group of Bank of England, regulators and industry representatives had recommended investigating more accelerated rights issue models, including those used in Australia, but the suggestion was never taken forward.

Hill said that since 2008 financial markets had been transformed by technological innovation that would allow alternative or additional measures to be taken to improve secondary capital raising.

Austin will look at Australia’s use of “cleansing” notices which update the market on new corporate information to avoid having to issue a prospectus, a time-consuming and expensive undertaking.

Austin will make recommendations to the government in Spring 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A wealth tax is needed to fund our neglected public services and tackle inequality

We live in one of the richest nations on Earth, yet we have become one of the most unequal. We need to tackle the inequality of wealth distribution in Britain head on. At the start of the industrial revolution, we were one of the most productive economies in the world. Now – in so many economic sectors – we are falling behind. And, regions that have contributed to Britain’s growth, are being held back.No longer can we tinker around the edges or disguise rhetoric as action. Transformative change in the taxation of wealth is urgently required, especially after the devastating...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Struggling Chinese developer calls off $2.6B asset sale

A major Chinese real estate developer whose struggle to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt rattled financial markets says it has called off the sale of a $2.6 billion stake in a subsidiary and has made no progress in selling other assets.China Evergrande Group's planned sale of 50.1% of its property management unit to a rival, Hopson Development Holdings, was canceled because the buyer “had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares,” Evergrande said late Wednesday in a statement through the Hong Kong stock exchange. It gave no other details.Evergrande’s struggle to reduce...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listed Companies#Uk#Freshfields#European#Bank Of England
Reuters

BOE chief economist sees UK inflation close to five per cent - FT

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill sees UK inflation close to or above five per cent in the coming months, he said in an interview to Financial Times. “I would not be shocked — let’s put it that way — if we see an inflation print close to or above 5 per cent [in the months ahead]. And that’s a very uncomfortable place for a central bank with an inflation target of 2 per cent to be,” Pill told the newspaper. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico's Banorte reports 3nd-quarter net profit of $430 mln

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported net profit of 8.874 billion pesos ($429.9 million) in the third quarter, down 0.4% from 8.906 billion pesos in the same year ago period. Revenues for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Brazil Treasury officials quit as gov't looks to lift spending limit

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Four senior Brazilian Treasury officials resigned on Thursday amid signs the government is looking to lift a constitutional spending cap, hammering Brazil's stocks and currency while driving up interest rate futures. With Bolsonaro's popularity slipping and headlines focused on a Senate inquiry calling for criminal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-BoE chief economist says UK inflation could top 5% -FT

(Adds quotes, background) Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a “very uncomfortable” 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates was a “live” one at its early November meeting, the Financial Times reported. Pill told...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Macquarie Asset Management to acquire Central Park Group

(Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd said on Thursday its asset management division has agreed to acquire investment advisory firm Central Park Group to expand in the U.S. wealth management market. The acquisition will let Macquarie tap into the growing market of providing easy access to alternative assets such as...
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK market update – Burberry names new CEO, Deliveroo raises guidance

Investing.com – At 07:38BST, FTSE 100 Futures are trading lower by 0.15% at 7,190. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3786, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8443. The US Dollar Index is flat. Today’s calendar highlights include Eurozone CPI, Canadian CPI, US crude oil inventories. Data. UK CPI in September...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Novice cryptocurrency investors should consider risks and ignore hype, says FCA

Three-quarters (76%) of younger investors who have put money in high-risk products such as cryptocurrency say they are driven by competition with friends, family, acquaintances and their own past investments.More than two-thirds (68%) likened placing their money in an investment to gambling.The findings were released by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which has launched a new £11 million five-year campaign called InvestSmart, targeting inexperienced investors.The campaign asks investors to consider their appetite for risk and ignore hype, directing them to advice on the FCA’s website.The FCA commissioned a survey of 1,000 people aged 18 to 40 who had invested in...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

UK crypto firm Copper set to raise up to $500 million

Copper, the crypto custodian, is working on an investment round that will raise its valuation to more than $1 billion. The fintech firm recently hired former chancellor Philip Hammond as a senior advisor. British crypto startup Copper is working on a fundraise of up to $500 million, according to three...
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

5 Value Stocks to Buy and Get More for Your Money

These value stocks to buy can give anyone’s portfolio a significant boost. This is because they can experience outsized growth. So it’s no surprise that value investing is the strategy employed by famous investors such as Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham. This involves finding stocks that are undervalued. In other words, they are trading at a price that is lower than the company’s intrinsic worth. Stocks can be undervalued for many reasons, such as recent negative press.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy