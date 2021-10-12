CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

By LAURIE KELLMAN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Tuesday on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem, where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem, and subject to global accountability.

Iran holds nationwide air force drill, latest armed exercise

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday kicked off an annual air force drill across the country, a week after holding another massive exercise in air defense, state TV reported. The report said bombers, jet fighters, and attack and surveillance drones will participate in the drill, using heavy weapons including...
UN watchdog warns of damaged ability to monitor Iran's nuclear activity

Fragile measures to monitor Iran's nuclear activity that were established by the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog are becoming undone, its director-general warned. Grossi said he urgently needed to speak to Iran's new foreign minister to revive this aspect of the agreement, seen as vital to propping up the beleaguered 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.
Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...
Prepare for a nuclear Iran, Biden envoy says

Robert Malley, President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for Iran, warned this week to prepare for Iran to ignore all constraints on its nuclear program, as Iran continues to approach weapons-grade nuclear fuel. During a virtual discussion on Iran policy hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Malley said, “We...
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Benny Gantz
Angela Merkel
Hopes Dim for Iran’s Return to Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON — Efforts to get Tehran to return to the terms of the Iran nuclear deal are in danger of falling short, forcing the United States and its allies to consider non-diplomatic options to contain the threat, according to top U.S. officials. For months, the U.S., along with other major...
US, Israel Warn Iran Of Force If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

US President Joe Biden's administration hinted Wednesday it could use force if diplomacy fails on Iran's nuclear program, rallying more closely than ever behind warnings by Israel. As negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held three-way talks with the top diplomats of Israel...
Nuclear negotiators close in on date to restart Iran talks

A top European official is expected to fly to Tehran as soon as this week to seek an agreement to restart nuclear talks between Iran and world powers after months of delays, officials with knowledge of the meetings said. Any pick-up of negotiations, aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s...
Merkel and Israel's Bennett differ on Iran, Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Germany's lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran's nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Merkel said that Germany remains...
Preventing an accidental nuclear crisis in Iran and beyond

There has been no sign as to when nuclear talks with Iran may recommence. But after weeks of consultations, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reached a deal on “the way and the timing” for UN nuclear inspectors to service cameras installed at Iran’s nuclear facilities. This patchwork agreement has kept alive the possibility of recovering a complete picture of Iran’s nuclear program and of reviving the Iran nuclear deal since Iran cut inspector access in February. It is also the first real sign of cooperative engagement by Iran since President Ebrahim Raisi came to power in August.
Iran's revived nuclear program

Iran is closer to a bomb than ever before. Is a new nuclear deal possible? Here's everything you need to know:. Iran doesn't have nukes yet, but it is close to being able to build them. Since the Trump administration withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal — which brought U.N. nuclear inspections in exchange for sanctions relief — Iran has drastically increased the pace of its pursuit. It is currently about a month away from producing enough fuel for a weapon, although constructing a warhead and mounting it on a missile would take much longer. Some experts believe the country may be trying to become a "threshold state," able to build nukes whenever it decides to go all-out, while others think it is merely seeking leverage in negotiations to force the U.S. to return to the deal and lift sanctions. The original pact, between Iran and a group of world powers, restricted Iran to enriching uranium to just 4 percent potency, enough to run a nuclear power plant but far from the 90 percent required for a bomb. Now it has reportedly reached 60 percent, even as new President Ebrahim Raisi says his administration is willing to negotiate.
Merkel says Iran nuclear talks in 'decisive weeks' in final visit to Israel

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran during a trip to Israel on Sunday. Merkel, making her farewell visit to Israel after 16 years as chancellor, said that negotiations to return Iran to a nuclear deal had reached "very decisive weeks" while speaking during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
US urges Iran to return to Vienna nuclear talks

State Department officials believe an "imminent" return to indirect talks in Vienna is necessary to revive the Iran nuclear deal because the process cannot "drag out' indefinitely. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0708e735cb1649d99021f6c045dd4cd2.
