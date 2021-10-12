CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritans stop kidnapping attempt; suspect arrested

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Samaritans stopped the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl on the corner of Baisley and East Tremont avenues Monday. Surveillance video shows the man approach the young girl and bundle her up in a comforter before snatching her off the ground. The grandmother tried to run after him, and her screaming helped alert bystanders who joined in to make him put the little girl down and flee the scene.

abc7ny.com

Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old girl in the Bronx

SCHUYLERVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged after attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday. Police say 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo grabbed the little girl, who was walking with her grandmother, at the intersection of Baisley Avenue and East Tremont Avenue near a BP gas station around 1:20 p.m.
BRONX, NY

