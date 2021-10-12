Good Samaritans stop kidnapping attempt; suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman involved in a three-car crash was shot and killed Wednesday, just a few blocks from another shooting in South Los Angeles. (credit: CBS) The collision happened at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro just after 11 a.m. Three cars were apparently involved in the crash, and several bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a maroon car. “It just happened so quick, a car flew by me and crashed and then a second comes right behind and crashes,” said a male witness who did not want to be identified. He added that after that...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO