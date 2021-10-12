Good Samaritans stop kidnapping attempt; suspect arrested
Good Samaritans stopped the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl on the corner of Baisley and East Tremont avenues Monday. Surveillance video shows the man approach the young girl and bundle her up in a comforter before snatching her off the ground. The grandmother tried to run after him, and her screaming helped alert bystanders who joined in to make him put the little girl down and flee the scene.hudsonvalley.news12.com
Comments / 0