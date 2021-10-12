BitMEX CEO: Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in Five Countries by End of 2022
Höptner also explained that the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin does not necessarily mean that the traditional financial infrastructure will be considered useless. In a blog post updated on Wednesday, Höptner has extended his support to El Salvador’s BTC adoption drive. According to BitMEX CEO, developing countries will adopt Bitcoin because of three major reasons, the central being the nations requiring a faster and cheaper method to ensure remittance processing. Höptner further highlighted that developing economies have been experiencing heavy pressure lately which has been derived exclusively from the issues related to cross-border payments and processes. Such issues require instant redressal which can be availed by making Bitcoin a legal tender in many emerging economies.www.coinspeaker.com
