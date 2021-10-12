Over 90% of Firms Suffered Supply Chain Breaches Last Year

The global supply chain conditions could still be with us well into next year. According to Fortune, the global supply chain crisis will worsen before it begins to ease, one of the world’s biggest logistics groups says, warning disruptions in transpacific trade in particular could last beyond the lunar Chinese New Year in February. A record 100 vessels on Tuesday waited to dock at the historically unproductive U.S. ports on the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel, resulting in mammoth queues of, on average, two weeks before the ships can unload their goods.

