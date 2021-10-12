CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 90% of Firms Suffered Supply Chain Breaches Last Year

By Phil Muncaster
infosecurity-magazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 93% of global organizations have suffered a direct breach due to weaknesses in their supply chains over the past year, according to BlueVoyant. The cybersecurity services company polled 1200 IT and procurement leaders responsible for supply chain and cyber-risk management from global companies with 1,000+ employees to compile its report: Managing Cyber Risk Across the Extended Vendor Ecosystem.

bdmag.com

Supply Chain Crisis May Last Until February

The global supply chain conditions could still be with us well into next year. According to Fortune, the global supply chain crisis will worsen before it begins to ease, one of the world’s biggest logistics groups says, warning disruptions in transpacific trade in particular could last beyond the lunar Chinese New Year in February. A record 100 vessels on Tuesday waited to dock at the historically unproductive U.S. ports on the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel, resulting in mammoth queues of, on average, two weeks before the ships can unload their goods.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Supply chain panic is creating a vicious cycle of shortages

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. After two years of mangled global supply chains, it is fair game to blame anything on port congestion. With the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization this week both noting they expect supply chain issues to drag on for several months, everything from poor company earnings to missing Christmas presents can be put down to supply chain disruptions.
BUSINESS
WKTV

Business leaders expect supply chain turmoil to last well into 2022

The ongoing supply chain crisis isn't going to end anytime soon, according to a new survey of chief financial officers. The majority of the CFOs, who represent a wide range of businesses across multiple industries, expect the challenges to last "well into" 2022. They warned their companies are experiencing supply chain disruptions that have fueled production and shipping delays as well an increase in materials prices.
ECONOMY
Reuters

IKEA warns supply chain disruptions likely to last into 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is leasing more ships, buying containers and re-routing goods between warehouses as it works hard to mitigate a "perfect storm" of global supply chain disruptions which could last into next year, executives said. The company, which earlier on Thursday...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Supply Chain Firm DP World Launches SMB Financing Platform

The supply chain solutions firm DP World has launched CARGOES Finance, a financing solution and FinTech platform designed for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). “CARGOES Finance is a new platform providing exporters, importers and logistics companies with access to financing solutions to support them in driving global expansion seamlessly,” the Dubai-based company said in a news release on Wednesday (Oct. 13).
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1

Supply Chain

Walmart, UPS, FedEx all working 24/7 to end supply chain issues. The White House has announced that major retailers will be working diligently to help resolve the supply chain issues currently impacting the United States. President Joe Biden met with CEOs of major places like Walmart and FedEx to devise a plan. A ...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Software supply chain breaches are ‘staggeringly high,’ report finds

Software supply chain weaknesses have become pervasive in the enterprise. That’s according to a new report from BlueVoyant, which today released the findings of its second annual global survey into third-party cyber risk management. The research reveals that 97% of firms have been negatively impacted by a supply chain cybersecurity breach, with 93% admitting that they have suffered a direct cybersecurity breach because of weaknesses in their supply chain.
SOFTWARE
Imperial Valley Press Online

Report: Offshore wind supply chain worth $109B over 10 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A group studying the economics of offshore wind energy in the U.S. says building and operating the nascent industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain over the next 10 years. The report by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind comes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Pivotree Acquires Supply Chain Firm Bridge Solutions

The frictionless commerce provider Pivotree says that two “large-scale retailers” have begun to reap the benefits of its recent acquisition of the supply chain service firm Bridge Solutions Group. "We are seeing immediate synergies from this acquisition, as our existing customers need supply chain solutions that we are now able...
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

Data Breach Reports Rise as Supply Chain Attacks Surge

Unwelcome news on the data exposure front: If U.S. data breach notification trends hold steady, expect this year to break records, and not in a good way. The Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit organization based in San Diego, says that in the first three quarters of this year, the number of publicly reported data breaches was 17% higher than what was seen for all of 2020. While the number of breach reports issued this year did decline from Q2 to Q3 by 9%, "the trendline continues to point to a record-breaking year for data compromises," it says.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Benzinga

Boyle Transportation Acquired for $80M by Health Care Supply Chain Firm

Canadian supply chain management company Andlauer Healthcare Group (AHG) announced it has acquired Boyle Transportation and the remaining 51% of Skelton USA. Toronto-based AHG (TSX: AND) also announced it is raising capital through a CA$168.7 million (US$134.4 million) bought deal stock offering. The deal includes 2 million shares of new equity as well as the sale of existing shares from a current shareholder. AHG expects to receive CA$96.4 million ($76.8 million) in gross proceeds.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

Breach of Syniverse Reveals Yet Another Supply Chain Attack

Raise your hand if you'd heard of Syniverse before the news broke this week that the telecommunications service provider had suffered a five-year breach. The breach is a big deal because Tampa, Florida-based Syniverse helps route calls and text messages for 95 of the world's top 100 mobile carriers, among others, handling more than 1 trillion messages per year.
TAMPA, FL
infosecurity-magazine.com

LightBasin Operation Compromises 13 Global Telcos in Two Years

Researchers have uncovered a “highly sophisticated” two-year espionage campaign against global telcos that has already compromised 13 organizations. Dubbed “LightBasin” by CrowdStrike, the group UNC1945 was actually uncovered by Mandiant in November last year. At that time, its targets were MSPs and their customers in finance and consulting. According to...
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Microsoft, Intel and Goldman Sachs Team Up For New Supply Chain Security Initiative

Microsoft has teamed up with Intel and Goldman Sachs to push for hardware security improvements that could help to mitigate supply chain risks. Working under the auspices of the non-profit Trusted Computing Group (TCG), the companies have created a new Supply Chain Security work group which will aim to bring in experts from across the tech sphere.
BUSINESS

