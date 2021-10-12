Over 90% of Firms Suffered Supply Chain Breaches Last Year
Some 93% of global organizations have suffered a direct breach due to weaknesses in their supply chains over the past year, according to BlueVoyant. The cybersecurity services company polled 1200 IT and procurement leaders responsible for supply chain and cyber-risk management from global companies with 1,000+ employees to compile its report: Managing Cyber Risk Across the Extended Vendor Ecosystem.www.infosecurity-magazine.com
