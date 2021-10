Libya's fragile unity government hosted an international conference Thursday to build support ahead of the war-battered country's landmark December election. "Your presence is proof that we are on the road to peace," said the head of the interim government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, promising that the vote would be held "on time" and urging "respect for the results". Libya and the UN have been striving to move past the violence that has wracked the North African nation since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to the unity government taking office in March with a mandate to take the country to elections.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO