October 12th AM: Great fall weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Winter is just two months away, and the experts are sharing their forecasts on what we can expect. When you think winter, many think of the salt, snow and the mess. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to climate researcher Andrew Kruczkiewicz, who says we may be looking at a winter similar to last year. “Yes, we could expect a slight chance of above average snowfall and overall, temperatures are likely to be slightly above average,” he said. “Can we tell what month will be worse?” Hsu asked. “One of the elements where we cannot be confident enough to make statements are, like,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 55 MINUTES AGO