CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping Has Say On Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC double champion Daniel Cormier believes that a Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz trilogy fight needs to happen. Previously, Michael Bisping had voiced the same thought on his podcast last month. The English man felt that McGregor should fight Diaz next and if the McGregor is successful in that gamble, it could be very much the making of an “absolutely massive” fourth fight with the Dustin Poirier.

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
firstsportz.com

“When you die I celebrate,” Conor McGregor has some spiteful words for Ali Abdelaziz

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz have once again reignited their feud online with some hateful tweets about each other. It has become a ritual for Conor McGregor ever since his injury at UFC 264 to stir up some beef on his Twitter account. His favorite target is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s entourage. Yesterday Conor once against fueled his hate for Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter. The fighter and the manager do not like each other one bit and it was very evident yesterday.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Jolie
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Michael Bisping
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor May Need to Rename His Whiskey

Conor McGregor is a legend in the octagon. Three years ago, the Irish MMA fighter became one of many celebrities to release their own brand of booze. He stepped into the spirits game with Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. It’s a decent enough drink that sells largely on the fact that McGregor’s name is attached to it. However, he may need to get together with his marketing team and start brainstorming new brand names.
COMBAT SPORTS
New York Post

Conor McGregor smokes ‘hand-rolled cigarette’ in exclusive photos

Conor McGregor is enjoying some R&R down in Miami. The former two-division UFC champion was photographed Sunday looking relaxed in a Krusty the Clown T-shirt and butterfly shorts. The exclusive photos, obtained by The Post, show McGregor smoking what is described as a “hand-rolled cigarette.”. McGregor was also spotted with...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#English#Dc Rc#Irishman
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley 'was FORBIDDEN from knocking out Jake Paul due to a clause in his contract', claims Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis

Tyron Woodley was 'forbidden from knocking out Jake Paul' in his fight contract, claims Dillon Danis. The Bellator welterweight and long-term training partner of Conor McGregor made the outlandish statement and insists it is the reason why Woodley did not finish Paul. Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, defeated the former UFC...
UFC
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Criticism Of Aspen Ladd’s Coach: “I Disagree!”

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier disagrees with the notion that Aspen Ladd‘s coach Jim West was too critical of her at UFC Vegas 40. Cormier, a staple of UFC broadcasts, took the night off from UFC Vegas 40 to watch the Ladd vs. Norma Dumont main event from home. He and the UFC fanbase watched as Ladd looked overwhelmed and perplexed by Dumont’s striking en route to a unanimous decision loss.
UFC
Popculture

Conor McGregor Allegedly Attacks Man in Rome

UFC star Conor McGregor has been accused of attacking someone outside of the ring once again - this time acclaimed Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. Facchinetti told TMZ that he and his wife spent some time with McGregor and his fiance in Rome, Italy this weekend. With seemingly no warning, the fun night turned violent.
UFC
Fox News

Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of rearranging face

Conor McGregor packs a mean punch inside the ring, but apparently, that’s not the only place. As relayed by The Spun, the UFC star has recently been accused of breaking the nose of Italian television personality and disc jockey Francesco Facchinetti while in Rome. McGregor was actually in Italy for his son’s baptism when he apparently decided to give Facchinetti an extreme makeover.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman can’t stop copycat act with Canelo Alvarez callout

Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman needs to give credit to “The Notorious” playbook after calling out Canelo Alvarez. Usman, the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, recently told The Schmo that he wants an eventual clash with Unified Super Middleweight World champion Alvarez. McGregor caught wind of Usman’s challenge and compared it to McGregor’s own crossover super-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
UFC
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping rips “bully” Conor McGregor following latest incident: “Go pick on someone your own size”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping ripped “bully” Conor McGregor following his latest incident, telling him to “go pick on someone your own size.”. Over the weekend, McGregor allegedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome, where he reportedly broke his nose at a party. This is far from the first time that McGregor has gotten into a fight with someone outside of the Octagon, and as far as Bisping goes, it’s showing that the walls are starting to cave in. Following this latest incident where McGregor got into trouble, outside the Octagon, Bisping took to YouTube to share a video criticizing him for picking fights with people who can’t defend themselves against him.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy