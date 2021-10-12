Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping Has Say On Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent
Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier believes that a Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz trilogy fight needs to happen. Previously, Michael Bisping had voiced the same thought on his podcast last month. The English man felt that McGregor should fight Diaz next and if the McGregor is successful in that gamble, it could be very much the making of an “absolutely massive” fourth fight with the Dustin Poirier.www.fightsports.tv
