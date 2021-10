Today we share what is potentially a description of a Lord of the Rings show battle between Numenoreans and Orcs from Fellowship of Fans. It is hardly shocking to hear there would be some kind of battle against Orcs given the setting. However, if you want to be completely fresh going into Amazon’s as yet untitled The Lord of the Rings TV show, maybe skip past this one. In my opinion, there is nothing here which would even register on my Spoiler scale. However we all have different scales, so bear that in mind.

