Gas prices in the Miami Valley: AAA reports prices nearly doubled in 17 months
MIAMI VALLEY — It could be costing you a lot more to fill up on gas right now.
AAA is reporting that gas prices have almost doubled in the past 17 months.
News Center 7 is checking on gas prices around the Miami Valley and seeing how they compare.
In the Miami Valley, Mercer County has the lowest average price for gas at $3.07.
Champaign County has the highest average price for gas at $3.18, according to AAA.
Finally, Montgomery County is $3.12 per gallon.
