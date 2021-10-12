Gas prices in the Miami Valley: AAA reports prices nearly doubled in 17 months

Pumping gas Hand of man fueling up a vehicle with a yellow gas pump (stock photo). (Images by Fabio)

MIAMI VALLEY — It could be costing you a lot more to fill up on gas right now.

AAA is reporting that gas prices have almost doubled in the past 17 months.

News Center 7 is checking on gas prices around the Miami Valley and seeing how they compare.

In the Miami Valley, Mercer County has the lowest average price for gas at $3.07.

Champaign County has the highest average price for gas at $3.18, according to AAA.

Finally, Montgomery County is $3.12 per gallon.

