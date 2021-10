The final season of the final season of “Ozark” finally has a premiere date: Part 1 of Season 4 will drop on Friday, Jan. 21, Netflix announced Tuesday. The streamer also released a new teaser Tuesday that doesn’t reveal too much: a bunch of bright (read: not bathed in blue) establishing shots accompanied by various voiceovers of old quotes from the show. “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices,” Jason Bateman‘s Marty says. “Sometimes if you don’t move forward, you die,” Laura Linney‘s Wendy warns. If you want some real footage from Season 4, watch the first look below...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO