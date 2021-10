NCIS fans this Monday got their first taste of what a Gibbs-less show looks like. Along the way, they also got answers to some burning questions about the onetime team leader’s exit (as well as other, lingering workplace issues). Those questions included: DID VANCE OFFER GIBBS’ JOB TO (FORMER!) FBI AGENT ALDEN PARKER? | In a word, yes — as Parker himself let slip upon showing up in the big orange room, shortly after McGee returned from Alaska. Parker told McGee, Knight and Torres that he had declined the offer, but moments later agreed to miss out on a Simon & Garfunkel...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO