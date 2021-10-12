Calais Campbell: A lot of people are eating their words about Lamar Jackson
The Ravens were down 25-9 with 12 minutes to play on Monday night, which meant they’d need a remarkable performance in order to pull out a win over the Colts. They got one from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson went 18-of-20 for 192 yards, three touchdowns, and two-point conversions as the Ravens came back for a 31-25 overtime win. Jackson finished the game 37-of-43 for 442 yards to become the first quarterback with more than 400 yards and a completion percentage above 85 percent in the same game.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
