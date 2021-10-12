CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crist goes from "Chain Gang Charlie" to progressive

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
 9 days ago
In his campaign to be Florida’s governor again, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist unveiled the first part of a progressive new platform that highlights the St. Pete Democrat’s departure from his conservative political roots.

  • His first priority will be restoring voting rights to felons who have been released from prison regardless of outstanding fines. He also wants to reform and accelerate consideration of clemency requests.
  • The second piece of his agenda aims to reduce gun violence by strengthening communities, requiring universal background checks for gun buyers and banning "large magazines and assault rifles."

Why it matters: Crist’s "Justice for All" platform is part of a forthcoming criminal justice reform plan that he says shows he stands " on the side of compassion and forgiveness ."

Of note: Crist restored the right to vote to more than 150,000 felons from 2007 to 2011 in his four years as governor, the Tampa Bay Times reports . His successors, including opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis, did not.

Yes, but: Voters could remember that as a rising state Senator in the 1990s, Crist earned the nickname "Chain Gang Charlie" for vocal criticism of prison recreation programs and for leading an effort to require prison work crews to wear shackles in public.

  • "I see justice," Crist said in 1995 while watching a mostly-Black Alabama prison chain gang, per the Palm Beach Post . "I see justice being done."

What they’re saying now: "For too long we have focused on incarceration when we should be focusing on rehabilitation, forgiveness and restoring and rebuilding," Crist said .

What’s next: Crist will unveil the rest of his platform on a state tour this week.

Politics
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist nabs latest endorsement from Chris King

King was Andrew Gillum's running mate in 2018. Former Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Chris King is backing Charlie Crist in his 2022 run for Florida Governor. King, a Central Florida business leader and progressive activist, was 2018 gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s running mate in the General Election. He credited...
ELECTIONS
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist corrals two dozen South Florida endorsements

South Florida represents a key voting block in the Governor's race. Two dozen South Florida elected officials and community leaders are endorsing Charlie Crist’s for Governor, his campaign announced Thursday in Dania Beach with 18 of his new backers. “We need a bigger room to fit all the people endorsing...
ELECTIONS
floridianpress.com

Crist Campaign Pulls in More Than $655K in September

While Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) has overtaken Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) in the polls in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary race, the former governor of Florida is still pulling in support for his gubernatorial candidacy in the form of financial donations. For the month of September, the gubernatorial hopeful pulled in $655,000, which leaves the Crist campaign with $2.8 million in cash on hand.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wmfe.org

DeSantis says he’ll try to thwart FBI investigations of parents threatening school officials in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Brevard County Wednesday to make it clear he doesn’t want the FBI investigating threats against school officials in Florida. The county is getting national attention after a School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, who supported a mask mandate, described her experience of repeated confrontations at her home, threats and a falsified abuse report.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa, FL
Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

