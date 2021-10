There's a nearly vacant boulevard that cuts right through the heart of downtown Tampa featuring beautiful shade trees, wide sidewalks, very little traffic ... and virtually no activity.Designed in the 1980s, Marion Street is a transit artery for city buses through the middle of downtown that is closed to cars. And since there's no car traffic, there's also been no business development.No sidewalk cafés, shoe-shine kiosks or newsstands. It's an urban canyon lined by the bare backs of buildings.Yes, but: Only three buses per hour use it now, so the mile-long Marion Street exists only as a shadow road, a...

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO