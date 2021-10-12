CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Said To Lease Large Office Space From HP In California Even As It Seeks To Move Headquarters To Texas

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pufm5_0cOaTxWX00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has completed an additional 325,000 square feet office expansion in Palo Alto, California, the electric vehicle maker’s hometown, real estate website The Registry reported on Monday, citing sources.

What Happened: Tesla is leasing the additional space from Hewlett Packard Inc (NYSE: HP) in a building that was once the global headquarters for the tech giant.

The nearly ten-year lease would occupy about half of the remaining HP campus. The location of the new site is just minutes away from the electric maker’s current headquarter in Palo Alto, as per the report.

The office has, besides other features, an on-site cafeteria and coffee bars. It also has a conference center as well as outdoor seating areas.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk had last week announced at the company’s annual shareholder meet that the electric vehicle maker is moving its headquarters to Texas. Musk had told investors that Tesla would continue to ramp up expansion in California, its headquarters for nearly 20-years.

The electric automaker's office expansion plans come close on the heels of its blockbuster quarterly deliveries.

Price Action: HP shares closed 0.75% lower at $27.68 a share on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

Benzinga

What To Expect When Investing In A Franchise

So, you've decided to make the leap and reap the benefits of investing in a franchise. What next, you might wonder? Here's what you can expect when you officially become a franchisee. Buying into a brand. When you take on any franchise, from cleaning franchises to catering franchises, you are...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 50 Points; Digital World Acquisition Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.26% to 35,516.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.35% to 15,173. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.03% to 4,537.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,092,360 cases with around 751,810 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,127,450 cases and 452,840 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,680,480 COVID-19 cases with 604,300 deaths. In total, there were at least 242,917,350 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,939,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vicinity Motor Shares Plunge After Raising $17M Via Equity Offering

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) reported a public offering of 3.99 million units at $4.26 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant. The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be about $17 million. Each Warrant will entitle the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Does Unifi's Debt Look?

Shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) fell by 6.72% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Unifi has. According to the Unifi's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 25, 2021, total debt is at $86.38 million, with $70.34 million in long-term debt and $16.05 million in current debt. Adjusting for $78.25 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $8.13 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Does O-I Glass's Debt Look Like?

Shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) moved higher by 2.86% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt O-I Glass has. According to the O-I Glass's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2021, total debt is at $5.06 billion, with $4.98 billion in long-term debt and $85.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $531.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $4.53 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
