Ohio State

Ohio's homicide rate highest in decades

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
The number of homicides in Ohio rose last year to its highest mark in three decades and once again exceeded the national rate, according to statistics released by the FBI. Why it matters: These estimated figures reinforce data showing a surge in homicides and violent crimes the past two years in Columbus and other major Ohio cities.

