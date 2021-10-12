Ohio's homicide rate highest in decades

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosCOVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to climb, with case counts here outpacing all but two states nationwide.By the numbers: Colorado stands out as one of only 10 states that saw infections increase during the past two weeks, a New York Times analysis shows.This is the third straight week the state ranked among the worst in the nation.As of last Friday, more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point since late December, the Denver Post reports. Roughly 400 Coloradans have died from the disease between mid-September and mid-October, with unvaccinated people dying at a higher rate.Yes, but: As of Monday, the state's weekly positivity rate dropped from 7.45% to 6.86%, per Fox31.What to watch: At least one county has already taken it upon itself to reinstate a mask mandate, as Gov. Jared Polis continues to resist additional statewide COVID-19 restrictions.Larimer County reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, and leaders of other local jurisdictions are watching closely. Whether more counties follow suit to avoid a "twindemic" with the onset of winter and flu season is yet to be seen.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO