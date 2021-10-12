Shipping container village coming to West Philly

PDM Precast will launch a $10 million expansion on Des Moines' southeast side next spring, Matt McAllister, the company's chief administrative officer, told Axios this week.Why it matters: It's another indication that Des Moines' "economic revitalization and goods movement" is on the right path.The site at 3312 E. Granger Ave. is next to the planned expansion of the Southeast Connector. It's also near a $25 million transloading project that's underway.Driving the news: Des Moines this week approved preliminary terms for PDM's expansion, including a nearly 30,000-square-foot production building and an 11,000-square-foot warehouse.A $275,000 tax incentive for the project is estimated to generate more than $6 million in additional tax revenue over the next 30 years, according to city documents.Background: PDM produces precast concrete and steel products. It makes many of the wall panels for Midwest data centers that have been popping up in recent years.The company employs 170 people, with plans to hire 20 more after the expansion.What's ahead: Design and financial review plans will be finalized in coming months. McAllister said the project is slated to complete by late summer of 2022.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO