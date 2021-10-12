CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping container village coming to West Philly

By Mike D'Onofrio
 9 days ago
A container village is coming to a vacant lot in West Philly. What's happening: The city is in the early stages of planning a farmers market-style mall of shipping containers at the corner of N 49th Street and Parkside Avenue, city officials told Mike on Monday. Why it matters: The...

