Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America

GOSHEN – Orange County’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery will hold a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon on December 18. The event will be held rain or shine. “The feedback we have received from hosting Wreaths Across America ceremonies in the past has been tremendous and we look forward to this year’s in-person event,” County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. “It is a truly wonderful way to bring our community together during the holiday season and pay tribute to those who served our country. It also highlights our county’s beautifully maintained Veterans Cemetery.”