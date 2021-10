The Green Bay Packers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 NFL action on Sunday from Paul Brown Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 24-17 win over the Steelers to improve their record to 3-1 on the season and will look to knock off the Bengals this week. As for Cincinnati, they have cruised through the first part of the season and sit at 4-1, looking for their fifth win under Joe Burrow.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO