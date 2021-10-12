Art of the deal with Gregory Yadley

Gregory Yadley is on a hot streak. The partner at Shumaker in Tampa recently led a team of lawyers in striking a deal between Schellman & Company and investment funds to start a new venture in IT delivery and cybersecurity compliance services.

And last month he assisted with the $2.2 billion sale of Sykes Enterprises to the Sitel Group, a global customer service firm based in Miami.

So we asked Yadley if he’d share his best advice for finessing a major deal. When the stakes are high, how do you bring two sides together?

Here’s Yadley’s advice:

Close collaboration in a respectful and non-duplicative manner, with sound judgment and without drama, are characteristic of a unified team that drives a successful transaction.

Engagement of an investment banker or financial advisor should be considered early.

Your lawyer plays a critical role . Progress on a deal can stall for a multitude of reasons, and strong counsel helps resolve points of conflict, anticipate problems and avoid confrontations.

Progress on a deal can stall for a multitude of reasons, and strong counsel helps resolve points of conflict, anticipate problems and avoid confrontations. Financial due diligence through third-party experts has become increasingly more intense. Having strong tax, financial, and accounting advice is important for success.

Internal resources will be required. Most owners do not appreciate in advance the pressure on themselves and their key management personnel, who must continue to run the company while, at the same time, responding to the intense demands of the transaction.