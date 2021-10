MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista City Council held a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 7, and a new Council member was sworn in. Jason Lorenz was sworn in by City Clerk Unita Vance. Lorenz is the fifth member of the City Council. He was one of two candidates running for the Council in November, but the election was not needed due to having only two people running for the positions. Incumbent Victor Sigala also retained his seat. Instead of waiting to seat Lorenz at the start of the next term in January, Lorenz was sworn in on Oct. 7. He fills the seat vacated by Gary Johnson, who stepped down in late May.

