5 things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

A resident gets a shot at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Brownsville, Texas. Some who were once vaccine-hesitant seem to be changing their minds. One clinic in a heavily Latino part of South Texas is working to overcome barriers such as transportation, language and a dearth of trusted information sources by ensuring that patients get facts about the shot and keep their appointments. So far, 35 states have fully vaccinated more than half their residents, while five more have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds. Meanwhile, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta sat down with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan to try to communicate just how important vaccines are. These efforts come amid some good news: Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next four weeks.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO