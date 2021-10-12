CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

5 things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

By Faith Karimi, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

International shipping giant Maersk has suspended five crew members and is investigating after a student posted an explosive blog post saying she was raped on the company's ship. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Gas prices. At the height...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpasses $80 per barrel. Your gas prices feel it.

Last week saw oil prices advance to the highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. “The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Huge rise in Albany gas prices on Monday, October 11 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 11, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Albany gas prices have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.32/g Monday, October 11. Gas prices in Albany are 8.3 cents per […]
ALBANY, NY
KTSM

AAA Texas: El Pasoans paying highest prices for gas in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While Texans are paying the lowest prices for gas in the nation, it’s little relief for drivers around the Borderland, who are paying the highest prices in the state for gas, according to the most recent AAA Texas report. According to AAA Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Williston Daily Herald

Pump prices up, new web portal for rights of way, and more things to know for energy this week

The economy has reopened for business, but supply hasn’t kept pace, and that’s causing sticker shock at the pump for many. In North Dakota, pump prices were averaging $3.118, which is about a dollar more per gallon than the previous year. That price compares favorably to the national average, however, of $3.288 — a seven-year high, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Picasso
cw39.com

Texas’ average gas price are cheapest in the nation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The gas price average statewide in Texas is $2.93 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is the cheapest price in the country, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is six cents more than last week and $1.07 more per gallon than compared to this...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Gas Prices#Americans#The Labor Department
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Facebook is harmful, and it knows it

In this space three years ago, we concluded, “Facebook isn’t going anywhere. But for all of us, it should be user beware.”. We didn’t know of Frances Haugen at the time, but we sure do now. She offered enlightening — and yet, really not surprising — testimony this week to the United States Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security.
INTERNET
crossroadstoday.com

5 things to know for October 14: Covid-19, social security, Norway, Taiwan, John Deere

A resident gets a shot at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Brownsville, Texas. Some who were once vaccine-hesitant seem to be changing their minds. One clinic in a heavily Latino part of South Texas is working to overcome barriers such as transportation, language and a dearth of trusted information sources by ensuring that patients get facts about the shot and keep their appointments. So far, 35 states have fully vaccinated more than half their residents, while five more have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds. Meanwhile, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta sat down with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan to try to communicate just how important vaccines are. These efforts come amid some good news: Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next four weeks.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CNBC

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy