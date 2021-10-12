Ready-to-go family seafood restaurant up for sale
Mid Peninsula Seafood Restaurant in St. Petersburg is ending its more than four-decade history as a family owned and operated business, and is now looking for a new owner/operator.
Point of intrigue : The restaurant is listed as a ready-to-go business. It's still up and running while the family waits for a new owner.
- "Take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase an iconic piece of St Pete History. No Business Purchase Required. Walk right into a money-making business," the listing by KW Commercial states.
The price tag : $695,000.
Details :
- Located at 400 49th Street South.
- The restaurant qualifies for a "free" Restaurant Full Liquor License.
- A 3,578-square-foot building on a 12,675-square-foot lot.
