Ready-to-go family seafood restaurant up for sale

David Osterweil founded meal-delivery company Fitlife Foods in 2010 to put more energy and time back into people's lives. But we wanted to know: What would he eat if he had only one meal left?🧑‍🍳 For my last meal, it would be one I have had my whole life, which is lamb chops from Bern's Steakhouse in the original dining room, served by Drew — who for decades my family, friends and colleagues have celebrated with. 🍽 I would want to be surrounded by my family and my dearest friends. I am a 4th generation Tampa native and have been going to Bern's my entire life, so being at Bern's would also bring back all the wonderful memories.🍷 Wine from the largest private collection in the world would be flowing. I would start with French onion soup and cheese toasts, their house salad with thousand island dressing and those lamb chops served with house vegetables and onion straws. 🍨 We'd finish the night off with either a Banana Cheese Pie or Macadamia Nut Ice Cream … Heck, it's my last meal so why not both!

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO