Saint Petersburg, FL

Ready-to-go family seafood restaurant up for sale

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 9 days ago
Mid Peninsula Seafood Restaurant in St. Petersburg is ending its more than four-decade history as a family owned and operated business, and is now looking for a new owner/operator.

Point of intrigue : The restaurant is listed as a ready-to-go business. It's still up and running while the family waits for a new owner.

  • "Take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase an iconic piece of St Pete History. No Business Purchase Required. Walk right into a money-making business," the listing by KW Commercial states.

The price tag : $695,000.

Details :

  • Located at 400 49th Street South.
  • The restaurant qualifies for a "free" Restaurant Full Liquor License.
  • A 3,578-square-foot building on a 12,675-square-foot lot.

Check out the full listing.

Comments / 9

Nyxie Cloud
9d ago

RIP one of the best seafood places around here. Just like everywhere else when the new owners come in this place will tank. So very sad. Owners should highly consider passing it on to one of the longterm employees who actually care about the place.

Reply(2)
9
La-Toya
9d ago

Would be sad to see this restaurant lose its charm and down home feeling. I was in kindergarten when my mom 1st took me to this restaurant when it was on Central Ave and it was always a family favorite. One of the only must visit places when I come home for a visit. Wishing the family all the best. I hope someone local buys it and keep the same quality of food and service.

Reply(1)
4
 

