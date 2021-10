Market Connections, Inc. Releases 2021 Federal Media & Marketing Study Determining Best Practices in Media Purchasing and Marketing Practices for Reaching Federal Employees. Remote work for federal employees will not be going away any time soon, according to Market Connections‘ 2021 Federal Media & Marketing Study. Subsequently, the media habits of these workers will continue to evolve. Two thirds (67 percent) of federal employees stated they will likely continue working remotely at least part-time in the future, with one-quarter (26 percent) saying they plan to work remotely full-time. The future will not necessarily be as it was in 2020, but the way government works will also not be a return to the way things were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

