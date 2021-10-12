Tom Daley reveals whether he'd release a knitwear collection
Tom Daley has hinted a knitwear collection could be on the way. Tom Daley hasn't ruled out releasing his own knitwear collection. The 27-year-old Olympic diver - who won his first-ever gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer - went viral when he was spotted knitting in the stands at the games in Japan and continues to show off his creations on his Made With Love By Tom Daley Instagram page.www.femalefirst.co.uk
