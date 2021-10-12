CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Tom Daley reveals whether he'd release a knitwear collection

femalefirst.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Daley has hinted a knitwear collection could be on the way. Tom Daley hasn't ruled out releasing his own knitwear collection. The 27-year-old Olympic diver - who won his first-ever gold medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer - went viral when he was spotted knitting in the stands at the games in Japan and continues to show off his creations on his Made With Love By Tom Daley Instagram page.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Olympics Star Tom Daley Opens Up On Bulimia Battle In 2012

Olympic gold medalist diver Tom Daley says he was pressured to lose weight in order to perform better in 2012 ... claiming it was "hammered" into him that he was overweight. The 27-year-old British diver opened up about his eating disorder this week ... saying he would make himself throw up and constantly weigh himself in order to maintain a smaller figure.
FITNESS
femalefirst.co.uk

Tom Daley details eating disorder struggle

Tom Daley has a "weird" relationship with food and his weight and used to force himself to be sick. Tom Daley battled bulimia and still has a "mild" eating disorder. The 27-year-old diver told how he used to force himself to be sick in 2012, the year of the London Olympics, and still has a "strange" relationship with food and his weight that sees him step onto the scales every day.
WEIGHT LOSS
Telegraph

‘I actually learned to enjoy food again’: How Tom Daley beat his eating disorder

In his new book Coming Up For Air, Tom Daley reveals his private battle with an eating disorder in the build-up to London 2012. Wounded by comments about his weight from his coach Alexei Evangulov, Daley began cutting out carbs, fasting for whole days and getting up early to do fat-burning cardio before breakfast. Guilt and shame haunted his every meal. He welcomed each lost kilogram with a grim sense of pride. If he dared to eat cake, he would make himself sick afterwards.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Tom Daley
uncrazed.com

Tom Daley Seen Leaving Global Studios After Capital FM Appearance

Tom Daley has been spotted leaving Global Studios in London after an appearance on Capital FM’s breakfast show. The Olympian was photographed wearing a green hoodie and cream trousers while signing autographs for fans as he left Global Studios. Daley, made an appearance on Capital FM’s breakfast show alongside Adele,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham launches mini-me knitwear collection, and now she can officially twin with daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has shared some exciting fashion news with fans... and we predict a sell-out. The designer has revealed that she has teamed up with sustainable wool authority The Woolmark Collective to create a gorgeous range of knitwear - and there's some sweet mini-me versions of the pieces for children, too. Something tells us Harper will be rocking something from the range any day now!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVShowsAce

Jacob And Isabel Roloff Reveal Whether They Will Buy The Farm

Could Jacob and Isabel Roloff be in line to purchase the family’s farm? As fans know, this has been a major storyline on the TLC show. As Matt Roloff gets older, he’s not able to do as much as he used to. So, discussions about other members of the family taking over the farm have been going on for a while now.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#3m#Radio#Bbc Radio 2#Team Gb#Izzythe
femalefirst.co.uk

Attitude Awards 2021: Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps win big

Olympic diver Tom Daley and pop group Steps won big at the 2021 Attitude Awards, while Elaine Paige was named Honorary Gay. Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps were honoured at the 2021 Attitude Awards. The publication's annual ceremony - which took place at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Emma Raducanu revealed as face of Dior

Tennis ace Emma Raducanu is delighted to be unveiled as the new face of Dior. Emma Raducanu has been announced as the new face of Dior. The 18-year-old tennis ace - who has become a household name after her performances in the US Open last month - has joined the fashion house as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as the brand's skincare and make-up ranges.
TENNIS
rolling out

Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)

After not being allowed inside the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday, Oct. 1, Summer Walker announced in a video that fans can expect a new album from her in November. “They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker. The singer has been quite vocal online about her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinated people in general.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Scherzinger floors fans with gorgeous transformation no one saw coming

Nicole Scherzinger underwent a surprising transformation on Wednesday that left her fans in disbelief. The Masked Singer star took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of the hit Fox show – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen For Being Bitter About Real Housewives Exit

We know that cast shakeups are inevitable in the world of The Real Housewives, but there’s never been a shakeup quite like the one that happened on The Real Housewives of New York City. After season 4, they got rid of half of the cast, and it’s truly one for the books. Jill Zarin, Alex […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen For Being Bitter About Real Housewives Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

David Beckham makes surprise comment about Tilly Ramsay's Strictly journey

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham have been friends for years, with their families growing up together, so it's no surprise that the Beckhams are following Tilly's Strictly journey closely. On Sunday, proud dad Gordon took to Instagram to share his pride in Tilly and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin for making...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy