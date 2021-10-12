Low-cost lunches: Columbia Heights

A new, intimate cocktail bar is opening in the East Village this holiday season. Do Not Disturb is a chill hangout space where you can listen to vinyl all nightlong, said Nick Tillinghast, a partner with Des Moines Does Things. It's inspired by Japanese listening bars.Details: The 1,200-square-foot bar will serve simple, classic cocktails and plenty of Negronis and Highballs.Expect food pop-ups with local chefs after the bar opens.Marv's and Vinyl Cup Records are partners in the effort and will help spin tunes.The big picture: Des Moines Does Things, the hospitality group behind the bar, is making a big splash in Des Moines' night life scene, opening four craft cocktail spots in the last five years.It operates Hello, Marjorie, Bellhop, Hello Darling and the new Secret Admirer bar.
Comments / 0