CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Amber Valletta lands new role at Karl Lagerfeld

femalefirst.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Valletta has landed a new role as a sustainability ambassador for Karl Lagerfeld. Amber Valletta has been made a sustainability ambassador at Karl Lagerfeld. The 47-year-old supermodel-and-actress recently launched an eco-friendly accessories collection with the French fashion house, and she has now taken on a new role, which will see Amber work closely with design director Hun Kim on achieving their eco goals for the brand.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Ryan Gosling lands new role as ambassador for Tag Heuer

Ryan Gosling channels his 2011 action movie 'Drive' in his first campaign with Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. Ryan Gosling has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. The Hollywood actor - who is known for his immaculate style and penchant for a suave suit - has landed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
chatsports.com

Emma Raducanu lands Dior ambassador role

Emma Raducanu’s sponsorship portfolio keeps growing by the day. The latest big brand to grab a slice of the British teenager’s star power is Dior. The cooperation with Dior started at the recent James Bond “No Time to Die” movie premier in London, where Raducanu wore a shimmering silver gown from the fashion house’s resort 2022 collection. The young athlete said that wearing the dress felt heavenly and that she especially loved the detailed embroidery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
femalefirst.co.uk

Emma Raducanu revealed as face of Dior

Tennis ace Emma Raducanu is delighted to be unveiled as the new face of Dior. Emma Raducanu has been announced as the new face of Dior. The 18-year-old tennis ace - who has become a household name after her performances in the US Open last month - has joined the fashion house as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as the brand's skincare and make-up ranges.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Valletta
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Hello Magazine

Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Looked Perfectly On-Theme in Futuristic Space Princess Dress at ‘Dune’ Premiere

Zendaya hit the red carpet looking like she stepped off a spaceship — with a full glam team. The actress appeared at the UK premiere of “Dune,” her new sci-fi movie co-starring Timothée Chalamet. Styled by Law Roach, she wore an asymmetrical Rick Owens white column gown that gave serious space princess vibes. The look featured one sleeve and sequins throughout the entire dress. Her jewelry, courtesy of Bulgari, included a silver bracelet that crawled up her right arm, simple earrings and multiple rings. Her purple galactic eye makeup tied the whole look together. The highly-anticipated film has been promoted for well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zendaya Will Receive CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya will receive the CFDA’s Fashion Icon award at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10. The CFDA also revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead actress in the Netflix hit miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit,” will be given the Face of the Year, a new award for 2021. The CFDA will also honor The Model Alliance with the Positive Social Influence Award.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Dune' London Film PremierePhotos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour FashionA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion Moments The CFDA Fashion Awards will be held at The Pool...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Fashion House#K Kushion#Chanel
femalefirst.co.uk

Jessica Simpson regains control of her fashion line

Singer-turned-designer Jessica Simpson and her mother have regained control of their fashion brand. Jessica Simpson has regained control of her fashion brand. The singer-turned-designer and her mother Tina Simpson have been working diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the parent company of the brand, filed for bankruptcy protection in August.
RETAIL
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa to Release First Collection With MAC Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. Blackpink’s Lisa will be launching her first collection with MAC Cosmetics. On Wednesday, the cosmetics company announced on its social media accounts that the Thai music sensation will soon release a makeup collection with them.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood EventPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the Looks “Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you. Featuring all her favorite products — plus all-new shades inspired by what she loves most — Lisa’s first MAC collection is coming soon… #MACLovesLisa,”...
MAKEUP
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to a Famous Look From 1999 at This Fashion Show

The City of Lights is having one of the biggest events of the year: Paris Fashion Week is back, and for the past several days, we’ve been fawning over some incredible looks from established and up-and-coming designers. We’ve also spotted a number of famous celebrity kids taking the runway, and showing off their love of fashion, too. But nothing could really top Paris Jackson’s look at Stella McCartney’s fashion show, where the young star’s sartorial statement paid homage to McCartney’s own 1999 Met Gala look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Said Her Relationship With Randall Emmett “Made Zero Sense” Days Prior To Reported Split

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and fiancé/baby daddy Randall Emmett are not one of my favorite Bravo couples. In fact, I really can’t stand them. Lala is insufferable, treating her friends like crap and never living up to her self-proclaimed brand of feminism. She’s an opportunist and materialistic to boot. And their relationship is volatile […] The post Lala Kent Said Her Relationship With Randall Emmett “Made Zero Sense” Days Prior To Reported Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy