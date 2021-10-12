Amber Valletta lands new role at Karl Lagerfeld
Amber Valletta has landed a new role as a sustainability ambassador for Karl Lagerfeld. Amber Valletta has been made a sustainability ambassador at Karl Lagerfeld. The 47-year-old supermodel-and-actress recently launched an eco-friendly accessories collection with the French fashion house, and she has now taken on a new role, which will see Amber work closely with design director Hun Kim on achieving their eco goals for the brand.www.femalefirst.co.uk
