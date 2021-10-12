CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hull Fair returns – in pictures

 9 days ago
The Hull Fair, one of Europe’s largest travelling fairs, has returned after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 250 rides and stalls have returned to the city for the annual event which was last postponed during the second world war. The fair began in 1279 and was extended to an 11-day event in 1752. The fair runs until 16 October this year

