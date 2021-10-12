The Hull Fair returns – in pictures

The Hull Fair, one of Europe’s largest travelling fairs, has returned after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 250 rides and stalls have returned to the city for the annual event which was last postponed during the second world war. The fair began in 1279 and was extended to an 11-day event in 1752. The fair runs until 16 October this year
All the Covid indicators in the UK are going in the wrong direction. They have been for a while now. Cases are surging upwards; hospitals are feeling the strain of increasing numbers of Covid patients, and daily death tolls are rising. At the same time, vaccination delivery is slowing down.
Crowds have attended the opening night of one of Europe's largest travelling funfairs after a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19. Hull Fair, which dates back more than 700 years, opened in the city on Friday night after it was cancelled last year. It was last held in 2019 when 800,000...
Thousands of people have turned out to a town's annual street fair after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pack Monday is Sherborne's only surviving medieval street fair, and one of only a few still in operation in the UK. The Dorset event dates back to...
The Frankfurt book fair, the world's largest, opens its doors this week to a publishing industry in robust health after the pandemic boosted reading -- but supply chain concerns threaten to dampen the mood. After going almost fully digital in 2020 to curb the coronavirus spread, this year's fair is...
One of Europe's biggest and oldest funfairs is to open later after it was cancelled last year due to Covid. The Hull Fair dates back more than 700 years and attracted 800,000 people to the Walton Street site when it was last held in 2019. Amid fears this year's extravaganza...
Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists.
Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions.
Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls.
The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
Belgium s government warned Thursday that the country could well be on the cusp of another major surge in COVID-19 cases despite its high vaccination rate. Though the government recently relaxed the mandatory use of facemasks, it is again starting to encourage the population to use them to counter a rise in cases reminiscent of the first three surges of the past 1 1/2 years.“We are clearly in a fourth wave,” Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told the VRT network. “We will see a major increase in infections and, unfortunately, hospital admissions.”The government has this month loosened some restrictions, including allowing for more indoor events and dropping requirements for customers to wear masks in bars. Belgium, a nation of 11 million, again has over 3,000 infections a day, an increase of 50% compared to the week earlier. Hospital admissions are at 80 a day now, an increase of over 40%. Even if the total numbers are still manageable, there are worries about the curve spiking again, even though 85 percent of the adult population is vaccinated.
Downing Street has ruled out a new lockdown and says it does not yet intend to trigger “plan B” measures, such as mandatory face masks and a recommendation to work from home, to contain the spread of Covid-19 this winter.However, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted ministers need to increased the uptake of booster vaccines and jabs for teenagers.Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, had warned overnight the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place. The health service is “on the edge”, he said.Sajid Javid is to hold a rare coronavirus press conference...
After 262 days, Australia’s second-most populous city is emerging from stringent Covid restrictions – battered but hopeful. Melbourne’s lockdown ends today. What are your new freedoms?. Before the pandemic hit, Melbourne had topped the world’s most liveable city list seven consecutive times and was the fastest-growing urban centre in Australia.
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Melbourne residents flocked to the city’s pubs, restaurants and hair salons in the early hours of Friday after the world’s most locked-down city emerged from its most recent spate of restrictions designed to combat the spread of COVID-19. Australia’s second-largest city has so far endured 262 days, or nearly nine months, of restrictions during six separate lockdowns since March 2020, representing the longest cumulative lockdown for any city in the world.
DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
On October 13, 52-year-old metal singer Andrea Meyer died in a bow-and-arrow attack in Kongsberg, Norway. Meyer was one of five people killed in the incident, which, according to Consequence, authorities believe to be an “act of terrorism.”. The German musician, actress and screenwriter was also known under the names...
Incredible footage has resurfaced showing a large saltwater crocodile floating above two sharks, with the fishermen surrounding the trio filming in awe of the encounter. The vision, which was originally captured in May 2017, has since resurfaced on Facebook, showing the dramatic moment in Western Australia's Kimberley region. Posted on...
Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
A couple who accidentally bought a Lucian Freud print wanted to use it as an oil drip tray before realising it was worth £18,000. The image of a man’s face on a plain background came in a job lot with two framed prints costing just £12. Not realising its value,...
