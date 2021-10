Everyone has their go-to order at Starbucks, and when you really need a pick-me-up, nothing hits the spot like your favorite creation. While you may love incredibly complex drinks, your barista might not feel the same way. Starbucks baristas have had to make many painstaking beverages during their tenure, including half caramel macchiato and half hazelnut latte hybrids, venti black coffees with chai tea bags, and green tea lattes with seven pumps of vanilla soy and 12 scoops of matcha — at 180 degrees with no foam, please (via Insider).

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO