CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Two Suspects Charged In St. Paul Bar Shooting

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) — Two suspects in the mass shooting at a Saint Paul bar are facing several felony charges. Terry Brown of Saint Paul is charged with one count of second-degree murder and eleven counts of attempted murder. Devondre Phillips of Las Vegas is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder. The two are accused of opening fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar early Sunday morning, killing a woman and injuring over a dozen people. A third suspect is still in the hospital and will be charged once he’s released.

ktoe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Mass Shooting
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy