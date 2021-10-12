Two Suspects Charged In St. Paul Bar Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) — Two suspects in the mass shooting at a Saint Paul bar are facing several felony charges. Terry Brown of Saint Paul is charged with one count of second-degree murder and eleven counts of attempted murder. Devondre Phillips of Las Vegas is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder. The two are accused of opening fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar early Sunday morning, killing a woman and injuring over a dozen people. A third suspect is still in the hospital and will be charged once he’s released.