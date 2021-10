Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A 5 mile loop hike through Day Pond State Park and the Salmon River State Forest (mixed hardwoods, old hemlocks, old cellar holes, and mountain laurel) with lunch along the banks of the Salmon River. Meet 10:00 AM at the entrance to Day Pond State Park, Colchester. Turn right off the paved road and onto the gravel road at the wooden brown state park sign at the entrance and park on the right side of the road. The access road (Peck Lane) leading to the entrance of the Park is off Route 149 (0.4 mile north of the junction of Routes 149 & 16 or 3.0 miles south of the junction of Routes 2 and 149). It's firearm turkey hunting season now so please consider wearing bright colored clothing. For those who are interested we will go to Papa Z's Pizza Restaurant after the hike for indoor dining. Rain cancels. No cell.

COLCHESTER, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO