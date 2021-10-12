Two Injured, Two Arrested in Otwell Stabbing

Two Pike County men were injured, and two Jasper people arrested, in a stabbing yesterday at a home in Otwell. Authorities responded to the location on State Road 257. They found 37 year-old Chad Norris and 38 year-old Cory Norris injured with stab wounds. They were both taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment. Cory Norris’ wounds are considered serious; he was admitted to the hospital. Chad Norris suffered less serious injuries.