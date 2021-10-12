CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otwell, IN

Two Injured, Two Arrested in Otwell Stabbing

wzdm.com
 9 days ago

Two Pike County men were injured, and two Jasper people arrested, in a stabbing yesterday at a home in Otwell. Authorities responded to the location on State Road 257. They found 37 year-old Chad Norris and 38 year-old Cory Norris injured with stab wounds. They were both taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment. Cory Norris’ wounds are considered serious; he was admitted to the hospital. Chad Norris suffered less serious injuries.

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Otwell, IN
Pike County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Otwell, IN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jasper Memorial Hospital
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy