Split Rock Lighthouse To Allow Visitors Again

(Beaver Bay, MN) — A Lake Superior lighthouse is gearing up to welcome back visitors. Officials say the Split Rock Lighthouse will welcome back visitors next month for the annual memorial honoring the sailors who died when the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in 1975. While last year’s ceremony was not allowed to have visitors due to COVID-19, organizers say this year’s event will be a hybrid, with the lighthouse grounds open to the public and a livestream on the Minnesota Historical Society’s social media pages. The Fitzgerald Memorial at Split Rock Lighthouse is set begin at 4:30 p.m. on November 10th.