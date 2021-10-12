CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google says it’s dropping Material Design components on iOS in favor of Apple’s UIKit

By James Vincent
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is phasing out its use of Material Design user interface components for its iOS apps in favor of leaning more on Apple’s own UIKit. The company says the result of the switch should be less work for its iOS development team, but, more importantly, it’s likely the change will mean that Google’s iOS apps will feel less like interlopers on Apple devices. Instead of obeying Android’s UI conventions, they should look and feel more like they belong on iOS.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

How to Unlock Android Phones Easily without Passcode

Smartphones these days come with plenty of on-screen log-in methods, and the lock screen is your most important line of defense against any unintended intrusion. There can be moments where you happen to forget a phone’s password/lock pattern, and that’s a precarious situation, to say the least. Another instance could...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15: All the details you should know about Apple's latest iPhone update

Apple's iOS 15 arrived in September alongside iPadOS 15 after the tech giant's "California streaming" event, where we saw four iPhone 13 models, new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7 debut. If you haven't downloaded Apple's new operating system yet, you can do it now for free and get access to upgrades for FaceTime, iMessage and more.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Snell
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Material Design#Ios#Uikit#Google Design
ithinkdiff.com

Google iOS apps to use native design elements instead of material design in the future

Google has finally decided that it will ditch its cross-platform Material Design for its iOS apps and adopt native design elements moving forward. This means that Google will finally embrace Apple’s native iOS design language and guidelines to fix the issues in its apps that resulted in a lack of gesture support, native buttons, and other odd behaviors.
CELL PHONES
sixcolors.com

Google’s apps to embrace iOS on iOS

Jeff Verkoeyen, staff engineering lead for Google Design on Apple platforms, on Twitter now:. This year my team shifted the open source Material components libraries for iOS into maintenance mode…. The time we’re saving not building custom code is now invested in the long tail of UX details that really...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's iOS 15.1 could make your iPhone camera even better

It's been three weeks since we were introduced to iOS 15 and already beta testing for 15.1 is underway. But what does the next update have in store for iPhone users?. The iOS 15.1 update is set to introduce some exciting new features, with new camera settings to make shooting on the iPhone even more professional. Along with the photography updates, Macworld has said iOS 15.1 will also be introducing SharePlay, Lossless Audio for HomePod, as well as being able to have your vaccination records on your iPhone. If you're yet to get your hands on some Apple tech then why not check out our Black Friday Apple deals?
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Google Apps on iOS are about to use Apple’s UIKit – will you notice?

At the tail end of the year 2021, Google is moving their iOS apps away from Material Design and toward UIKit. This means that Apple’s basic building blocks for iOS will be used for Google apps on the platform rather than Google’s own. This could mean some elements in Google apps on iOS will change – but some of the most important and distinctive elements will remain the same.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Google’s Pixel Pass appears to be its answer to Apple One

Google appears to be going all-in on the Pixel 6 series. We know pretty much everything there is to know about it already, but there are still some details that haven’t come out yet. While Google will be officially launching the devices on October 19th, a massive leak corroborated basically everything that had already leaked, along with giving us even more information. Apparently, the company is working on a Pixel Pass that can be bundled along with the purchase of a new Pixel smartphone, and it includes YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, and Google Fi.
CELL PHONES
Neowin

Google is countersuing Epic Games with Apple's legal tactics

During the trial against Apple last month, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers stated that Epic had breached its developer contract when it activated the hidden code within Fortnite on the iPhone and iPad that violated the App Store rules. Now, Google is countersuing Epic Games based on the same legal front.
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

Google’s Adoption of iOS Design Is Good for Everyone

Google is ditching its "Material" user interface design in favor of using iOS’ own UI conventions. But is it only about looks?. Every computer platform has its user interface conventions. This includes how it looks, how it works, and what users can expect. For example, the Mac uses the ⌘+V shortcut to paste, whereas Windows uses Control+V. And while the Mac has a single menu bar that is always at the top of the screen, Windows puts menu bars on each window. Third-party apps that don’t follow these conventions feel off, and don’t fit in. But Google’s change of heart may be about more than just looking and feeling at home.
CELL PHONES
morningbrew.com

Google’s saying bye to last-click attribution

Google is giving all advertisers access to an AI-driven tool that helps them see what led someone to buy something. Huh? Announced last week, Google is replacing last-click attribution as the default setting for advertisers measuring campaigns across search, shopping, display, and YouTube ads with data-driven attribution, which uses machine learning to give credit to all of the ads that led someone to make a purchase, not just the final one.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy