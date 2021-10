The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. If you've been on Netflix at all this week, you can probably guess that the top 10 list on Thursday, Oct. 21 hasn't changed much since yesterday, with Penn Badgley's You and the South Korean hit Squid Game still holding the first 2 spots. The Megan Fox-starring vampire movie Night Teeth is the only new addition today, coming in at No. 7, and Dave Chappelle's new special The Closer returns to the ranking at No. 10.

